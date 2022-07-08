SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Up 3.2%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 326,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.