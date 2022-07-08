Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 50,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 107,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Skylight Health Group ( NASDAQ:SLHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million. Analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.