Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

