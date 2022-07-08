Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Specifically, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SOVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

