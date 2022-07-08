SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. 6,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

