Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($42.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.44) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.20) to GBX 3,650 ($44.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,851 ($34.52) on Friday. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($50.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 937.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,916.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,003.78.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

