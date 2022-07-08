STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.