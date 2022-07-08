State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STT opened at $63.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. State Street has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

