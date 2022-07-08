Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $66.58 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

