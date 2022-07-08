StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

