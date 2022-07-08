StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a PE ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

