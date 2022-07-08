StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
