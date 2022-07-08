StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.64. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.99%. As a group, analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

