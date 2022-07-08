StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Coffee has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.23.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
