StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.81.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.