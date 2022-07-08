StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

