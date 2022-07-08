StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.34. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

