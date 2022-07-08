StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.34. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.