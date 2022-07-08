StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,101 shares of company stock worth $37,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.