StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.