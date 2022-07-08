StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.59.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
