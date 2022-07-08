StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.