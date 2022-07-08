StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ NVIV opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
