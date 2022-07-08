StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

