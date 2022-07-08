StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

