StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $189,278. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

