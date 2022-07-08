StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
