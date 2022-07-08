StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.45 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.