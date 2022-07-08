StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.45 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
