StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
