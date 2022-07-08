StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $32.29.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
