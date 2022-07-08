StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $201,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

