StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.08 on Friday. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
