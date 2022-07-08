StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.08 on Friday. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.