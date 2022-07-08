StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

