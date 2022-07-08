StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of QUMU opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.06.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
