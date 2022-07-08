StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.34 on Friday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $61,094.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,196.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.