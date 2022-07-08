StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.36.
Smart Powerr Company Profile (Get Rating)
