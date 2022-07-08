StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.56. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

