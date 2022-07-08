StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

