StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

