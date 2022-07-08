StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.