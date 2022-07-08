StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.58. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

