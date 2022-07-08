StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

AINC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.65. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

