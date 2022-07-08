StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

