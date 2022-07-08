StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AWX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

