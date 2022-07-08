StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

