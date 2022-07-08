StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.32% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.