StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. CytRx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
