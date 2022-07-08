StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.65 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -64,990.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.