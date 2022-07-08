StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.