StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EDUC stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.