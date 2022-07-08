StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP opened at $4.61 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

About Forward Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

