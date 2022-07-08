StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828,149.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.24.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
