StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

