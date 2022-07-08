StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

