StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.