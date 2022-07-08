StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IMH opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70.
