StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of iPower stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

