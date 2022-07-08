StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISR stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

